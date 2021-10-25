Prince Charles to visit Jordan, Egypt

The royal couple’s November 16-19 visit will start in Jordan, a UK ally whose King Abdullah II has come under pressure over leaks about his offshore wealth and over an alleged coup plot.

The tour comes after the heir to the UK throne visits Glasgow next week for the COP26 climate summit. It will end in Egypt, which will take over the UN climate presidency from Britain next year.

“In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant cooperation between the UK and Egypt,” said Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to Prince Charles.

“Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis,” he said.

In Cairo, Charles and Camilla are due to visit the top Sunni Islam cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Yayeb, grand imam of the Al-Azhar mosque and university.

Source: AFP