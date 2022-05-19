President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe declined Biya regime big money offer to betray Ambazonians

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government says the leader of the Ambazonian nation President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe rejected an offer of hush money by the Biya Francophone regime in exchange for turning his back on the Southern Cameroons struggle and ending confrontation with the occupying French Cameroun regime.

In a conversation with Cameroon Intelligence Report on Monday, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima said the Biya regime tried to negotiate with President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe many times through various channels.

There were discussions between the Ambazonia Interim Government and Yaoundé through intermediaries, but President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe informed the war cabinet that there is no need for negotiations as Biya and his French Cameroun regime are enemies of the Ambazonian people.

“Biya sent a delegation to Kondengui to negotiate a halt in attacks against Cameroon government forces. They told our leader with his top aides that they would pay them billions of FCFA and even allow them join the ruling government, an offer which President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe rejected out rightly” Yerima told Cameroon Intelligence Report.

Elsewhere in his remarks to Cameroon Intelligence Report, Dabney Yerima said, “We do not recognize the presence of French Cameroun military and administrative officers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. Southern Cameroons is for Ambazonians.”

