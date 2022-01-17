President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe created self defense in Ambazonia, Yerima says

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says Ambazonia leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, who is currently being held by the French Cameroun regime, helped create a self defense front in Southern Cameroons against the presence of French Cameroun occupation forces.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the comments on Saturday, while addressing an Ambazonia security forum on the way forward for the the struggle and the Southern Cameroons refugee crisis via zoom.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader noted that the presence of Francophone soldiers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia has brought about nothing other than destruction, bloodshed and displacement stating that the targeted killing of Senator Kemende by troops loyal to the French Cameroun regime will have severe repercussions for the entire French Cameroun administrative apparatus in Southern Cameroons after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yerima highlighted that the late SDF Senator made great grounds across the entire Southern Cameroons, adding that all Southern Cameroons restoration groups can draw valuable lessons from his martyrdom.

French Cameroun has occupied Southern Cameroons for many years and continues to massacre Ambazonian people and looting the territory’s natural resources. It was French Cameroun that created the Atanga Nji Boys and President Biya and his gang, therefore, bears complete responsibility for the extremists’ crimes and acts of terror committed by Francophone army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons.

By Chi Prudence Asong