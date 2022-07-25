President Macron Visit: Bomb explodes in Yaoundé

A bomb exploded in Damas neighborhood in Yaoundé some few hours ago as the nation’s capital awaits the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Macron is expected today in Yaoundé for a meeting to discuss the political future of 89-year old President Biya.

The bomb was placed in a briefcase outside the busy round about in Yaoundé’s sixth district.

The explosion produced a loud blast of noise but caused no injuries.

Yaounde has been hit by a spate of bombings ever since the war in Southern Cameroons started in 2016.

By Rita Akana