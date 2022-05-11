Operation No 20th May: IG calls for mass mobilization to confront La Republique, defend Ambazonia homeland

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) says all Southern Cameroonians must mobilize to confront the French Cameroun occupation and civil administrators and get ready for a final and decisive trip to Buea the historic capital of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government said the people of Southern Cameroons should stay indoors throughout the week of the so-called National Day Celebration in order for Amba fighters to defend the homeland.

Yerima pointed out in the statement that Southern Cameroons unity and resistance in confronting the French Cameroun military and its leadership will deter La Republique du Cameroun from implementing their malicious scheme of 20th May Celebration aimed at deceiving the international community.

The Francophone dominated army has been attacking Southern Cameroons civilian population in the rural areas of the Ambazonian homeland.

Cameroon Intelligence Report senior correspondent in Bamenda affirmed that rubber-coated metal bullets injured 13 people on the road linking Bali to Batibo.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai