Nyenè Mawn Financial Crisis: Leader weighs in, issues stern ultimatum

The President-General of the Manyu Women International Association (Nyenè Mawn) has called for branch and chapter leaders to be more responsible in their commitments to the association. Dr Patience Abangma issued an ultimatum to some chapter heads who reportedly withdrew money from the association’s bank account recently and hindering preparations for France 2025. The Manyu royal warned that some risk losing their membership over the next 48 hours.

Below is the Nyenè Mawn statement sent to Cameroon Concord News

Nyenè Mawn’s era of hope and unity: Leaders who receive money will see their groups banished

A very good day to all the Nyenè Mawn queens in this great family!

Our Nyenè Mawn queens all over the world are performing greatly and flying the Nyenè Mawn flag.

We witnessed that in Buea during the just ended South West Cultural Festival. Nyenè Mawn and its responsible leadership answered present and made an impact during the festival.

In Abuja the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nyenè Mawn queens held their end of year and celebrated in grand style. We all were proud to read the Abuja festivity in the Cameroon Concord News.

In France, our queens raised the bar as they continue to prepare for our international convention this coming August.

In South Africa, Nyenè Mawn celebrations sent positive signals all over the globe that Nyenè Mawn is now a force to reckon with!

In Benin Republic meetings upon meetings are being held all in a bid to establish a proper Nyenè Mawn identity in that great nation.

In Germany, we are proud that a majority of our members are still holding up to our creed and founding principles and have blatantly refused to be drag into the mess playing out in some anti Nyenè Mawn quarters.

End of year celebrations actually started in Holland and we all are very proud that our queens in that Kingdom are keeping the faith and are supporting the planning of our general assembly meeting in France 2025.

We all should be thanking our queens in Belgium-the place of our birth! The history of Nyenè Mawn will never forget them. We are hoping to get more of their Stella Artois beer in France 2025!! But this is not to say we will also not enjoy some French wines.

In Great Britain, many are now aware that leadership is not about who wants it but it is about who can deliver it!! We thank all of queens in UK who have started working and preparing for the trip to France in August!

My office has not gotten any statement on the bill of health from our queens in Ireland and in the Scandinavia for reasons best known to the interim leadership we installed in those two constituencies.

My fellow queens, it was a very big responsibility you all gave me in Belgium to lead Nyenè Mawn. I shall be handing over the baton of command that you people gave me to a new leader in France.

A series of negative actions have taken place heralded by some members of my interim team. Some within my team have withdrawn money from Nyenè Mawn’s UK bank account and shared between two persons!! Others are going around sharing the proceeds Nyenè Mawn made during our maiden outing in Belgium. These are all criminal actions punishable here in European courts and these are also moves meant to destabilize us as queens of Nyenè Mawn.

After very intensive and productive discussions with all stakeholders of our association, we have decided that any Nyenè Mawn leader who receives money sent to her on lame and ridiculous reasons that the governing body has sanctioned the disbursements, shall see herself and her branch suspended from all Nyenè Mawn’s activity worldwide. Correspondingly, as your President-General, I am by this statement giving any branch or chapter leader who has reportedly receive such money to transfer it within the next 48 hours into the Nyenè Mawn bank account to avoid Nyenè Mawn’s strong punitive measures and litigation that will follow.

My dear Nyenè Mawn queens, your great end of year celebrations remains a strong message and a clear clarion call for working together. Your messages constitute what I see as a well of encouragement, of good advice, and of wisdom.

I want to thank the queens of this great Nyenè Mawn family who through their voices have invested and placed their trust in me. I intend to work with all our queens until I take a back seat in France this August.

Our queens in France have given the green light that all is now set for Paris 2025! I do sincerely believe that all in indeed ready and to me, France is providing Nyenè Mawn queens an era of hope and unity. What we will achieve in Paris will usher in an era of inclusivity in Nyenè Mawn.

I ask you therefore to be very vigilant and remain focus!! If you receive any information that disturbs you as a member of this much respected association, please call me as your leader and I will be ready to give you the right answer.

I wish to state very clearly that Nyenè Mawn is NOT holding any elections in January. Elections will only hold in August during our convention. This is what Nyenè Mawn shall do, and this is what I am committed to achieving as your National President.

Nyenè Mawn will never commit to rascality! We did not do shameful things in Belgium! We have never done shameful things ever since we left Belgium, so we are not going to do so now. We don’t have a history of being immoral mothers or queens in Manyu.

All of us are going to ensure that Nyenè Mawn as an association remains functional. I reassure you all that Nyenè Mawn will remain the best and effective Manyu women organization. Those who are investing negative energy trying to destroy our unity, I say to them history will judge you and judge you harshly.

Merry Christmas to all of you

God bless Nyenè Mawn

God bless Manyu

Dr Mrs Patience Abangma

President-General