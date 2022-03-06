No peace in the two Cameroons until British Southern Cameroons conflict resolved

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says peace and stability would not prevail in both Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun until the decades-long French Cameroun occupation and marginalization issues are resolved through recognition of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia by the international community.

Speaking at a symposium organized by a Southern Cameroons think tank in the NordRhein Westphalia region of Germany on Friday, Vice President Dabney Yerima said Southern Cameroonians all over the globe will never be respected unless they come together and fight for the liberation of their homeland, which is the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima highlighted that Southern Cameroonians can no longer coexist with a failed political structure that was concocted by French colonial authorities.

“Southern Cameroonians both in Ground Zero and in the diaspora must put the nasty past behind them and continue to support the resistance and its jailed leaders,” Yerima noted.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader reiterated that the path to peace is to stop the Biya French Cameroun military campaign.

The Ambazonia Interim Government has also called for intensified resistance as the sole way to counter French Cameroun acts of aggression against the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima furthered that the strongest response to French Cameroun atrocities against Ambazonian women and children would be to intensify resistance and inflict heavy losses on the Francophone army soldiers and their Francophone administrators.

By Isong Asu