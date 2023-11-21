Nigerian navy rescues Cameroonian vessel after drifting for one month

The Nigerian Navy said it has rescued a Cameroonian-flagged motor fishing vessel AFKI (MFV AFK) after moving slowly on the water for one month.

The Navy said NNS Dorina had on November 1 received a distress call that the vessel needed assistance but rescued the vessel on November 17.

In a statement on Monday by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said the fishing vessel had drifted off her course for four weeks before its eventual rescue on Nigerian waters.

He said the vessel while in transit suffered depleted fuel to her propulsion engines which resulted in her drifting off the coast of Sao Tome and Principe into Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The statement read, “On November 1, 2023, the Nigerian Navy received distress information requesting assistance for the rescue of a Cameroonian – Flagged Motor Fishing Vessel AFKI (MFV AFKI) with registration number UK12 and IMO number

AFKI 8432780. The Fishing Vessel reportedly had drifted off her course for four weeks.

“According to available information from a Note Verbale issued by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the incident occurred on October 24, 2023, when MFV AFKI was en route from Bangul in Gambia to the Congo Kinshasa for delivery of the vessel.

Source: Punchng.com