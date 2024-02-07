Nigeria reach AFCON final after edging South Africa on penalties

Nigeria are through to the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations after a pulsating penalty shootout against South Africa.

The Super Eagles prevailed 4-2 on penalties following a gripping 1-1 draw over 120 minutes in the city of Bouake.

Goalkeeping heroes Stanley Nwabali and Ronwen Williams took center stage at the Stade de la Paix.

Both men made athletic saves throughout the game to keep their teams level. However, the tie was defined by their penalty shootout exploits.

Nwabali emerged triumphant, saving two spot-kicks to break South African hearts.

Source: CAFonline