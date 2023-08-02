Niger leader rejects ‘inhumane’ regional sanctions

The new leader of Niger, Abdourahamane Tiani, has rejected the sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc in response to last week’s coup as illegal, unjust and inhumane.

In a televised address, Tiani said Niger would not bow to regional and international pressure to reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum.

Commenting on French efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from the country, Tiani said French citizens had “no objective reason to leave Niger”.

Source: France 24