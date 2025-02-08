Netanyahu says Palestinians could establish own state in Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked yet another wave of outrage after suggesting that Saudi Arabia should provide land for the people of Palestine.

In an interview with an Israeli TV channel, Netanyahu said on Saturday the kingdom “can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

In reaction to his outrageous remarks, British Labour Party lawmaker Afzal Khan said, “Netanyahu’s barbaric proposals would be the forced removal of a population and a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”

“Palestinians do not need more displacement. They need a free homeland,” he added.

Another Labour MP, Kim Johnson, described Netanyahu’s remarks as “absurd and insulting.”

“The future of Palestine must be determined by the Palestinian people, not dictated by external powers,” Johnson said.

“The foreign secretary must object to Netanyahu’s proposal in the very strongest terms,” she said.

Riyadh has yet to react to Netanyhau’s remarks, which followed US President Donald Trump’s controversial suggestion to take over Gaza— possibly with the help of American troops— to create a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump earlier suggested that the more than two million Palestinians living in the narrow coastal territory could be resettled elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia, which engaged in talks on the normalization of ties with Israel via the United States, paused the negotiations when the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza in October 2023.

In reaction to Trump’s remarks, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position in ‘a clear and explicit manner’ that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances.”

In the same statement, Riyadh rejected Netanyahu’s comment that normalization was “going to happen,” repeating their stance that there would be no ties without a Palestinian state.

Source: Press TV