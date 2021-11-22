NERA 10  serving as important pillar of Ambazonia struggle, Professor Anyangwe says

Professor Carlson Anyangwe has lauded the Ambazonian leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides as very important pillars of the Southern Cameroons nationalism, saying they are the crucial source of support for all Ambazonia restoration groups.

The much respected Southern Cameroons academic pointed out in a conversation with Cameroon Intelligence Report that the sufferings of the NERA 10 deep inside the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in French Cameroun is of strategic significance because President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards including all Southern Cameroons detainees are the important pillars of the Southern Cameroons struggle.

Anyangwe revealed that the continued detention of the Ambazonian leadership in French Cameroun is helping the resistance and provides political, material and military support to the fighters in Ground Zero. He slammed the so-called CPDM Southern Cameroonians over their policies towards the struggle, including helping the occupying forces in killing their own people.

“The silence on the part of Musonge, Philemon Yang, Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, Paul Tasong and Paul Atanga Nji these days is shocking, especially as their Biya regime continues to kill inncoent primary school children,” the Southern Cameroons front line leader said.

Carlson Anyangwe noted that many of the CPDM Southern Cameroons elites will end up in French Cameroun jails through the efforts they are currently making to curry favor with the 88-year-old Biya.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

By Asu Vera Eyere