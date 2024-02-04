Namibia’s President Hage Geingob dies in hospital aged 82

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob died early Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, his office said. He was 82.

Geingob, who was serving his second term as president and was his country’s first prime minister after independence, revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer.

Most recently, he took a stand by supporting South Africa’s complaint against Israel under the Genocide Convention and by condemning Namibia’s former colonial ruler Germany for rejecting the case.

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today,” read a statement signed by acting president Nangolo Mbumba.

“At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.”

A biopsy following a routine medical check-up in January had revealed “cancerous cells”, Geingob’s office said at the time.

