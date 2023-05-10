Mother’s Day: When is it celebrated by Sakerettes in the US?

Saker Baptist College (henceforth SBC), founded in 1962 by Baptist Missionaries is an All-Girls secondary school in Limbe, of the South West Region of Cameroon. SBC is one of the elite and firebrand highly rated academic institution in Cameroon. The college host a non-profit organization, which is a 501(c)(3) called ExSSA, with chapters installed across the United States. SBC Boston alumni promotes love, unity and sisterhood by fostering and promoting education, development and support to Saker Baptist College.

In November of 2017, Dr Vivienne Yumasi was unanimously elected to office as president of ExSSA Boston chapter. In this year’s edition of Mother’s Day celebration in the United States, on May 13, 2023, the president sat down with Cameroon Concord News US Bureau Chief Etukeni Agbaw-Ebai to x-ray the vision and theme of this year’s celebration of Mother’s Day in the city of Boston, USA.

Cameroon Concord News: Thank you for accepting to speak to us! Let me begin by throwing the ball in your court, Dr Vivienne Yumasi, what is the meaning of ExSAKER?

Dr Vivienne Yumasi: Thanks for giving me this opportunity as ExSSA Boston Chapter celebrates Mother’s Day. ExSAKER represents former students of Saker Baptist College. In the United States of America, it is headquartered in the state of Virginia, and its operational goals are love, sisterhood, and unity. In other words, ExSAKER strives to impact and empower the girl child and woman by fund raising and creating partnership to excel in society to become responsible and successful women and leaders wherever they find themselves. And ExSSA Boston is on a forward march to provide that platform.

Cameroon Concord News: What is the theme of this year’s Mother’s Day Come Together and how significant is this celebration?

Dr. Vivienne Yumasi: The theme for the 2023 Mother’s Day event is celebrating the woman and using the family unit to impact the community. By this celebration, Sakerettes in Boston are becoming consciously aware of the struggle to get across a concrete and realistic visionary indicator to empower the woman, in all walks of life, aiming high and building self-confidence and aspirations. In addition, there will be keynote speakers on specific topics to grace the celebration and I am confident and optimistic that all the ExSSA Women out there and beyond will increase pragmatic engagements through partnership to be able to use knowledge acquired gainfully.

Cameroon Concord News: As President of ExSSA Boston chapter, what are your major goals and efforts by your administration to achieve them?

Dr. Vivienne Yumasi: As president, I am deeply committed to step up the membership drive so as to strengthen the association. I would like to see this chapter grow by bringing all in to impact the Saker family and be role models. My team will also continue to put our ideas and resources together, looking at possible options for scholarship funding, including upkeep of the college campus in Limbe. It is a collective task and that is why I am making a tough call for all Sakerettes in Boston to come on board.

Cameroon Concord News: Any Last word to our readers?

Dr. Vivienne Yumasi: It is a great pleasure and honor for me to have this conversation with the Cameroon Concord News Group. I equally want to take this opportunity to make a strong commitment that Sakerettes will love to embark on this new journey with the Cameroon Concord News Group. Once more, a big thank you!