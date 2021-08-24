More GOP lawmakers call on Biden to ‘resign immediately’ after ‘botched Afghan withdrawal’

US President Joe Biden comes under more attacks over the messy Afghan pullout, with Republican lawmaker Byron Donalds calling on him to “resign immediately” following the US “botched withdrawal” from Afghanistan.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through this haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan,” the Florida representative wrote in a statement.

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” Donalds added.

The congressman said Biden has failed in his duties as the US commander in chief.

“As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligence, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens and allied partners out of harm’s way,” Donalds wrote.

“He has failed on all fronts,” he added.

Donalds joined a chorus of Republican lawmakers, including including Reps. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.), who have criticized Biden for his handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and an ensuing crisis after the Taliban seized control of the capital Kabul last weekend.

