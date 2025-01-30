Minister Laurent Esso humiliated before medical evacuation to India

According to Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent in Yaoundé who observed the drama that unfolded before the evacuation of the Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso was depressed at the shabby treatment meted on him and virtually broke down at the Nsimalen International airport.

Esso’s prolonged evacuation to India for medical treatment was a saga of humiliation during which a low-ranking police officer reportedly carried him on his back into the plane and he was jeered by some airport workers, according to CIR’s Rita Akana, who watched the Justice Minister as he arrived the airport from his Yaoundé residence.

Giving a detailed account of Laurent Esso’s journey from Yaoundé to India, Rita Akana said that the Justice Minister was treated with total contempt at the Nsimalen International airport.

Minister Esso was rushed into the airport in an old ambulance and shifted to the plane on a police officer’s back. As the officer started running towards the plane, security agents at the airport started laughing and making a mockery of him.

Laurent Esso has always been very confident that he has the support of the docile Sawa people and that of President Paul Biya; however, he suffered the biggest humiliation of his life when an airport official told him in the presence of his wife that he could only hang on an officer’s back to get into the plane.

His wife could not hold back her tears when she saw her husband being humiliated by state security agents. She was heard murmuring privately in a passionate voice “ooh le Cameroun! Oh mon pays”. But her emotional cry fell on deaf ears.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files