May 20 Bonaberi- Bonanjo bomb attacks: Who or what caused the explosions?

A lot of tongues have been wagging on what caused Saturday’s dramatic explosions in Bonaberi and Bonanjo in Douala the economic capital.

Cameroon Intelligence Report chief correspondent in Douala noted that there are plenty of theories, not all of them very credible.

Yaoundé was quick to report that the bomb attacks were carried out by Ambazonia fighters from the South West region.

The Governor of the Littoral Region accused Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces of attacking Bonaberi and Bonanjo in an “act of terrorism”.

The Bonanjo attack was staged in Bessèkè, a district in Douala 1 hosting military and civilian parade organized as part of the 51st National Day of Unity celebration.

This is not the first time reports have circulated suggesting that Ambazonia fighters have access to explosive devices and bombs.

The bomb attack on Bonaberi in the fourth district targeted “Grand Hangar” and injured many people.

According to a source at the national gendarmerie, it was homemade bombs, specifically improvised explosive devices hidden in bags.

By Haggai Fung Achuo in Douala