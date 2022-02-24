Mass killings by Biya regime forces won’t make Ambazonians quit fighting

The Ambazonian Interim Government has condemned the recent killings of Southern Cameroons civilians by French Cameroun army soldiers, stressing that the trend will not make Ambazonians give up the fight against the occupying regime.

In a statement on Wednesday, the exiled leader Dabney Yerima denounced the murder of two Southern Cameroonians in the city of Bamenda and the arrest of dozens of Ambazonians by Francophone troops.

“These killings in both the Southern and the Northern zones of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia do not deter the Ambazonian people and its activists in the diaspora from continuing to resist and intensify the fight against the occupying army,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said.

Late on Wednesday, troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé killed two Southern Cameroonians including the CEO of Mawa Hotal in Bamenda and arrested dozens of innocent civilians in coordinated raids.

The Ambazonia Interim Government said these crimes were carried out in the context of the continuous aggression and organized repression of the French Cameroun occupiers against Africa’s newest nation-The Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added that these acts of aggression would not succeed in defeating the growing resistance of Southern Cameroonians and would not affect their determination to confront the occupiers.

By Isong Asu with files from Chi Prudence Asong