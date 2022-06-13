Mamfe Hospital Disaster: Minister Mengot steps up to the plate to provide much-needed leadership

While the wrangling on who burned the hospital is still ongoing, many people of Manyu descent are already thinking of how to alleviate the pain the population of Manyu is going through.

Many people in the town of Mamfe are still scanning the sky for hope and the future really looks bleak. However, there is hope on the horizon, as fundraising campaigns are underway around the world to rebuild the hospital, especially in Toronto, Canada, where there is already a bank account for people of goodwill to drop their donations.

There is no time to waste and the Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency, Victor Mengot Arrey-Nkongho, is well aware of this. He understands that the people of Manyu Division are in the grip of testing times and only they themselves can extricate themselves from this ugly situation.

He is therefore calling for all sons and daughters of Manyu to stand up and be counted among those who are bringing hope to their people in their time of need.

“Dear brothers and sisters, since the arson on the Mamfe District Hospital, I have read and listened to your burning desire to do something, in short you were all calling for action. Well, it took the time it did for us to brainstorm and chart the way forward. This is no longer the time to make loud noises on different Manyu fora, it is time to stand up and be counted,” the minister said in a message to all Manyu sons and daughters.

“Your donations are expected and of course your name on the list of those championing the descent on Mamfe came Saturday 18, June 2022. Let’s make hay while the sun shines. Be among those who contributed to put a stop to the suffering of our people and those who will be remembered by posterity. Thank you for your understanding and commitment,” he stressed.

The minister’s message ties in well with a call earlier issued by the Executive Director of the Global Think Tank for Africa, Dr. Joachim Arrey, who had called on people of Manyu descent to act fast to preempt any disaster that might be heading to Mamfe due to the lack of a good hospital.

“We must rebuild our general hospital. Without this hospital, my siblings and I would not be alive today. It is preposterous for anybody to burn a hospital. If this hospital has been destroyed by Amba fighters, then they do not know what they are fighting for. They have stopped children from going to school and now they are burning health facilities which do serve them and their families. If it is the military that is behind this unfortunate event, then they are simply justifying why people in Mamfe should distrust and hate them. This is unfortunate, but we must not let the wicked destroy us. Our strength will be determined by how fast we rebuild our beloved hospital and not how much we speak,” Dr. Arrey said in an interview with the Cameroon Concord News Group.

“We cannot wait for our people to start dying like ants before we act. Be advised that when you have money, you have power. If we, the people of Manyu Division, can mobilize USD 1 million in a short time, we will force the government’s hands. We have our people who are in government, and they should be telling us how to proceed. We are already working on a massive fundraising campaign and the Manyu Diaspora will have to demonstrate its love for our people in Manyu Division. I am already talking with many people, and they are willing to bring money to the table,” he stressed.

“This is the time for us to demonstrate that love we all say we have for our beloved Manyu. We must avoid long speeches at this time. We must act if we do not want our people to perish. It is in our power to deliver our people from the disaster that is staring them in the face,” he underscored.

The ball is rolling, and the political leadership is in place. It is up to the people of Manyu to do what others do when bad things happen in their communities.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai