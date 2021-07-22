La republique du Cameroun forces receiving heavy blow in Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says French Cameroun army soldiers and their colonial administrative apparatus is receiving a heavy blow in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia amid successful gains made by Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Speaking exclusive to Cameroon Concord News on Tuesday, Vice President Yerima said “The enemy is now receiving a heavy blow in Ground Zero.”

Dabney Yerima also noted that French Cameroun Divisional Officers sent by the Biya Francophone regime to Southern Cameroons are shocked by the rapid defeat and are now banning the use of bikes instead of informing Yaoundé to withdraw its forces from the Ambazonia homeland.

“After building a church in French Cameroun, Paul Atanga Nji no longer have the money to finance the Atanga Nji Boys in Southern Cameroons. The Southern Cameroons La Republique surrogate is now witnessing the collapse of his mercenaries in Ambaland” Dabney Yerima added.

The Biya French Cameroun regime backed by France and the Buhari Fulani administration in Nigeria launched a devastating war on English speaking Cameroonians four years ago, with the goal of crushing the Southern Cameroons uprising and quest for an independent state. Ambazonia Restoration Forces have however, gone from strength to strength against the French Cameroun occupation forces, and Biya and ruling CPDM crime syndicate bogged down in the Ambazonian homeland.

This week, Ambazonia Restoration continued to gain ground killing five Cameroon government police officers in Bali.

Cameroon Concord News understands battles are ongoing on the fronts of the Northern and Southern zones in Ambazonia.

Last week, the French Cameroun governor of the Western Region of La Republique du Cameroun said Amba fighters killed a cream of gendarmerie officers at Babajou.

By Fon Lawrence