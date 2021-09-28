Kumba: Prominent Southern Cameroons politician dies of Covid

A renowned Southern Cameroons CPDM politician Victor Nkelle Ngoh who moonlighted as Government Delegate to the Kumba City Council has died after catching coronavirus.

The pro Biya Bafaw elite was was found dead in his Alaska Street residence on Monday, September 27, 2021, under Coivd-19 circumstances.

Victor Nkelle Ngoh was well known in Kumba CPDM circles for his moderate lines he took against a military solution to the conflict in Southern Cameroons.

Nkelle Ngoh was last seen in a town hall meeting in Meme III, Konye Subdivision on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The late Victor Nkelle Ngoh served as Government Delegate to the Kumba City Council – from February 2009 to March 2020.

By Rita Akana