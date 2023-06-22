Kondengui Ambazonia Revolt: Biya regime to be brought to its knees

The exiled leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government has praised the sacrifices made by Southern Cameroons detainees in the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé, saying French Cameroun detention centers is one area where La Republique du Cameroun will be brought to its knees.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a meeting with the Southern Cameroons war cabinet late last night in Holland. Yerima told Southern Cameroons leaders that the Ambazonia revolt took place deep within the Kondengui Central Prison and that the leader of the Ambazonian people, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was safe and sound at KPPY.

Vice President Dabney Yerima commended the strong sense of solidarity among all Southern Cameroons detainees and prisoners of conscience for their individual and collective struggle against French Cameroun occupation.

He emphasized that French Cameroun political and military institutions are crumbling at catastrophic rapidity and a new era including a bright future with complete victory is near.

Dabney Yerima also pointed to the noticeable changes in Ground Zero over the past couple of months, particularly increased in attacks against French Cameroun army soldiers and gendarmerie posts.

Vice President Dabney Yerima highlighted the importance of enhanced unity and coordination among all Southern Cameroons resistance groups and called on the Southern Cameroons diaspora to concentrate more on the issue of unity and coordination and tread this right path with strength.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai