Justice Minister Laurent Esso is being treated for cancer in India

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources deep inside the Unity Palace believe the Minister of Justice Laurent Esso is being treated for cancer in India.

Laurent Esso is in very ill-health and is receiving treatment for cancer, according to three of our Etoudi informants.

“Esso is very sick… and he’s going to die soon,” an aide from the office of the Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic told Cameroon Intelligence Report.

Additional sources from the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court of Cameroon also claimed to have access to a comprehensive assessment of Minister Laurent Esso’s health.

Cameroon Intelligence Report assessments also suggest that Esso’s family took the India option because it is cheaper after the presidency blatantly refused him an air ambulance to France.

One of our top informants in the nation’s capital Yaoundé said Laurent Esso’s power like his boss President Biya is strong but no longer absolute.

“The nasty treatment dished out to Laurent Esso at the Nsimalen International Airport is an indication that the end is near for the Biya regime” our source furthered.

Minister Laurent Esso’s health has been under close scrutiny after months of speculation that the Biya acolyte has been refused permission to seek treatment abroad.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai