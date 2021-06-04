Journalist Wazizi: One year later

A year ago, the disappearance of a Southern Cameroonian journalist Samuel Wazizi was revealed to the world. The Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé promised to conduct an independent investigation and to get to the bottom of matter. The Cameroon government also told the world that severe sanctions will be dished out against the guilty. One year later, nothing is being said about Samuel Wazizi.

Journalist Wazizi was arrested in Buea, the chief city in the South West and according to Reporters Without Borders, he was held incommunicado by Cameroon’s defense and security forces and he died as a result of torture and ill-treatment. The case generated an international outcry and strong condemnation.

The Francophone dominated regime in Yaoundé revealed that Wazizi was suspected of helping separatists fighters. Samuel Ebuwe Ajiekia, alias “Samuel Wazizi” was then placed in custody at the 21st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (BRIM), on 7 August 2019.

The journalist was transferred to the Secretariat of State for Defense (Sed) which is the headquarters of the national gendarmerie in Yaoundé.

The then head of communications at the Ministry of Defense, Cyrille Serge Atonfack told a news conference in Yaoundé that “Having been subjected to atrocious torture, Wazizi appeared exhausted and was treated at the Yaoundé military hospital.”

Mr Cyrille Serge Atonfack added that the journalist died as a result of “Severe Sepsis.” But the government’s version was not convincing and consequently, pressure mounted from the civil society.

Human Rights Watch demanded an independent investigation and the 88-year-old President Biya granted that request. But one year has come, passed and gone and there are still no culprits and no open trial.

Cameroon Concord News understands Wazizi’s family is waiting to mourn the loss of their son. Biya and his criminal gang have also said that Wazizi’s body was kept in the morgue at the Ekounou military hospital in the 4th district of Yaoundé. But as we write, no family member has seen his remains.

By Rita Akana