“I’ve been asked to denounce the Ambazonian struggle, slam Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s actions”

In a rare disclosure, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says French Cameroun regime officials attempted to persuade him to denounce the Ambazonian struggle and also condemn President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe for declaring the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News on Monday, Vice President Dabney Yerima said Cameroon embassy officials in some EU countries including the US infiltrated the Interim Government and encouraged unhealthy rivalry and divisions among Southern Cameroons front line figures.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader also revealed that he got anonymous telephone calls asking him to denounce the Southern Cameroons uprising and criticize President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and that a handsome reward await him if he accepted the proposal.

Comrade Dabney Yerima, however, said he had rejected the nasty and provocative advance from the corrupt Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun.

Yerima added that Paul Atanga Nji has been reportedly calling upon Southern Cameroons traditional rulers and prominent elites to betray their people, “I have no words to describe my rejection of such criminal moves,” the Ambazonia Vice President asserted.

He also hinted that some senior Southern Cameroons personalities were recently invited to communicate with elements of the Francophone dominated secret service in Yaoundé.

By Isong Asu