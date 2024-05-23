Ireland, Norway, Spain move to recognise state of Palestine

Norway, Ireland and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will recognise a Palestinian state from May 28, sparking fury from Israel and delight from Palestinian leaders.

The news came as Israeli tanks advanced to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of Rafah during one of the most intense nights of bombardment since Israel launched its offensive in the southern Gaza city earlier this month. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the war on Gaza.

Ireland, Norway and Spain announced on Wednesday that they were formally recognising Palestine as a state. Israel reacted with fury, saying it was recalling its envoys for “urgent “consultations”.

France said on Wednesday that it was not a “taboo” to recognise a Palestinian state, but Paris considers that now is not the right moment for it do so.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation, seen internationally as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, hailed as “historical” the decision by three European countries to recognise a Palestine state.

Source: France 24