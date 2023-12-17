Ireland: Historic launch of Dóchas by Tina Kembo brings Cameroonian writers to world stage

Dóchas, meaning Hope, is a collection of poems about the beauty, suffering and restoration of humanity. The first chapter focuses on the beauty and good things that exist in the world. The second chapter speaks of the suffering that humanity experiences and the third is on the restoration that comes after.

The event was a huge success and was graced with the presence of prominent Cameroonian and African dignitaries including important guests such as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group, the Right Hon. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai and his beautiful wife Odette Agbaw-Ebai, the renowned property developer Chief Tang Welensky, members of the Open Arms Church Newbridge, one of the lead Pentecostal voices in Ireland Paul Adenle and Eric Njolai a senior Anglophone Cameroon elite to mention a few.

An opening prayer was said and the author, Tina Kembo stepped forward and gave a brilliant remark about the background of the book and expressed gratitude for the support and participation of everyone present. She noted that “to everyone in a dark place, facing a difficult time, experiencing loss, grief, pain, sickness, there is hope for the future. There are good things and people in our world but evil and suffering exists too.”

Afterwards, Tina read out excerpts from the book and the book was launched by her wonderful parents, Anastine Kembo and Edwin Njeta with her dad moonlighting as her Chief Launcher. Her dad described her work as a well-written book with potential for great impact.

Tina Kembo was born in Bamenda, the chief city in the North West region of Cameroon in 1997.

By Njaringi Agbaw-Ebai in Newbridge, Ireland