Ireland: Cameroon Concord Group Editor-in-Chief honoured by leading Roman Catholic Cleric

The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief for the Cameroon Concord News Group, the Right Honorable Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai has been awarded by the Holy See in Ireland, joining an elite group of leading media gurus who have been honoured by the leadership of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai joined the media family in 1988 and later on served as Yaoundé City reporter for the Weekly Post, Manyu Bureau Chief of the Herald newspaper, Desk Editor of Newsweek Communications, Publisher of the Focus Newspaper and senior international correspondent for Aimet Magazine.

The ceremony was conducted by His Grace Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the Vatican Ambassador at Saint Finian’s Church in Swords Ireland.

Performing the religious ritual, Papal Nuncio Jude Okolo said ‘to a great news reporter and a man of great intellect and integrity, and a lover of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.’

Soter Agbaw-Ebai opined: “I was totally overwhelmed first when I heard about the prospect of being awarded this highest honour by a Papal Nuncio, and then by the truly magnificent 12 year anniversary of Swords Centre African Chaplaincy Archdiocese of Dublin.”

Sir Paul Uzo expressed his congratulations and pride on behalf of the African Chaplaincy in the Archdiocese of Dublin, saying: “The award is of a great accolade for Soter Agbaw-Ebai, recognising his excellent journalistic achievements. It’s also a tremendous honour for the African Chaplaincy.”

By Diamond Esoh in Swords Ireland