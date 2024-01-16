Indomitable Lions: Rigobert Song vows to amend mistakes after ‘difficult’ start

Rigobert Song has vowed to amend his team’s mistakes in Monday’s African Cup of Nations opener against Guinea, describing the start of the continental tournament as a “difficult” one.

The Indomitable Lions were held to a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their opening match of the group stage campaign.

“The start of the match was difficult for us, especially in the first 30 minutes. You know how it has been at the start of this tournament; it has always been difficult. We saw how some teams started this tournament,” the Cameroonian coach was quoted as saying by CAF’s official website after the match.

“We controlled the flow of the match, but we were not able to score the second goal of the match to take the victory. I hope to do it in the next match,” Song added.

The five-time champions Cameroon are waiting for a heavyweight clash with defending champions Senegal on 19 January, before facing Gambia four days later in their final Group C match.

Song promised to amend his team’s mistakes before the next game, with his eye on turning the team’s campaign toward its first African title since 2002 into a successful one.

“We all saw the match; there is a positive part,” he said.

“We will correct the mistakes, and in the next four days, the players will know their mission,” he added.

“For my part, I will work with my assistants on the technical team to correct the problems we encountered,” Song concluded.

Source: Ahram online