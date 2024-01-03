Indomitable Lions: Marseille’s Francois-Regis Mughe declines call-up

Marseille forward Francois-Regis Mughe has opted to stay in Europe during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite receiving a call-up to play for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Mughe has decided to decline participation due to tactical reasons.

Mughe has struggled with limited game time this season, making only 7 appearances and 2 starts. Nevertheless, he was included in Rigobert Song’s 27-man squad for AFCON 2023. However, he has now declined to participate in the continental showpiece, citing tactical considerations.

Marseille’s President, Pablo Langoria, has previously called for a change in the timing of the AFCON, as several of the club’s players, including Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, Azzedine Ounahi, Amin Harit, Ilmam Ndiaye, and Ismaila Sarr, were named in their countries’ squads for the tournament.

Former Nigeria international, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has also criticised CAF for organizing the AFCON during the middle of the season, claiming that it affects the performances of African players in European leagues.

Cameroon, who are in a group dubbed the “group of death” along with Senegal, Guinea, and Gambia, may need to reconsider their strategy following Mughe’s withdrawal. Coach Rigobert Song must decide whether to replace Mughe in the 27-man squad or proceed with the remaining players.

The 2023 tournament will commence on January, 13, 2024.

Source: Ghanasoccer.net