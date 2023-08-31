Indomitable Lions: Clinton Njie is back!

Head coach, Rigobert Song Bahanag on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, made public a list of 24 players ahead of their last AFCON qualifiers game against Burundi scheduled for September 12, 2023, at the Rhumde Adja Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

The list is made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders, and 6 attackers. There is the conspicuous comeback of Clinton Njie, André Onana, and Harold Moukoudi. One of the major absences is that of Fai Collins.

Clinton Njie’s recent brilliant performances with the Turkish club, Sivaspor is the main reason for his coming back to the national team since the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The 30-year-old has already netted 1 goal and provided an assist in 3 league games and has scored 4 goals and provided an assist in his last 6 club games. The player is rated 7/10 by Sofascore.

On his official Instagram account, Njie wrote that “hard work and patience” have brought him this far.

If things are smiling for Clinton Njie, the contrary should be said for Fai Collins who does not feature in Song’s list.

The defender’s last appearance with the Indomitable Lions was on June 11, 2023, when the team played a 2-2 draw with Mexico in a friendly

The 31-year-old’s last game at the club level with Saudi Arabian side AL Tai was on May 31, 2023. He is currently a free agent.

Other major absences are Nicolas Nkoulou, Jean Charles Castelleto, Kunde Malong, and Jean Pierre Nsame.

The Lions are currently ranked second in group C with 4 points, the same number of points with Burundi in third place. The group is currently headed by Namibia with 5 points who will be on standby.

Cameroon needs a win to finish as group leaders and qualify for the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

