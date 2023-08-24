Indomitable Lions: Andre Onana set for return after World Cup row

Andre Onana is set to return to his national team side after solving a dispute with Cameroon manager Rigobert Song, according to reports.

Manchester United summer signing quit international football during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a disagreement with the head coach.

The blame for the fallout with Onana has gone to Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon football federation. It is believed he wanted to get rid of the keeper at all costs.

But, much to our disappointment, it looks like Onana has solved his differences with Song. That means we’ll likely be without Onana throughout the African Cup of Nations.

According to Actu Foot Afrique, Onana will return to the Cameroon squad in September for the next international break.

This comes as a boost for Cameroon ahead of the AFCON, which is due to take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024.

Whereas for United, this has thrown a big spanner in the works, and now football director John Murtough is in a race against time to sign a new keeper before the transfer deadline.

United have been linked to Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to come in as a new back-up option. That could be our fall back option during the AFCON.

Tom Heaton will third-choice keeper at the club but he’s currently out with an injury.

