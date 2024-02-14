How Biya destroyed democratic principles in Cameroon

Elections even under the one-party state in the days of President Ahmadou Ahidjo stood as the cornerstone of government establishment and security, grounded in the foundational principle of freedom. However, immediately Mr. Paul Biya took office in 1982, Cameroon’s electoral landscape suddenly became a distressing narrative and today; the nation is grappling with the erosion of democratic principles.

Cameroon’s electoral landscape is presently marked by an alarming descent into undemocratic practices, reflecting the diminishing scope of power within the ruling gang in Yaoundé.

The last presidential elections reportedly won by the MRC candidate Professor Maurice Kamto brought an unprecedented chill, casting a nightmarish shadow over the Cameroonian nation.

Biya and his consortium of crime syndicate stole Maurice Kamto’s victory. Today, the inherent conflict between the political structures in the Francophone dominated Republic of Cameroon and the fundamental right to choose is amplifying existing political and tribal divisions and above all, it is transforming elections into both a mockery and a tragic spectacle.

Since 1992, manipulation of the ballot box remains a persistent issue and with this, certain CPDM hardliners are actively seeking the replacement of the 91-year-old Paul Biya with his son-Franck Biya. Widespread protests and societal struggles are also pushing the Francophone regime to tighten its grip on power and surprising even against those within the system.

Legitimacy which is the foundation of governmental power all over the globe is now facing a crisis as the Yaoundé government’s choices in portraying it keeps backfiring. The massacre of thousands of innocent Southern Cameroonians and the humiliation suffered by renowned Beti Bulu political elites in the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison has permanently affixed a cursed emblem of destroyers of humanity to the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime, tarnishing its global image. Yaounde’s attempt to establish legitimacy through strategic maneuvers in staged elections, rushing the malaria vaccines and deceptive military deployments in the Central African Republic is now raising further concerns.

The recent recruitment of hundreds of Beti, Bulu and Ewondo students into the public service via ENAM, IRIC and the National Police Corp disappointed many, including Anglophone, Hausa and Fulani moderates deep within the ruling CPDM party. The whole public service recruitment process raises questions about the inclusivity and representativeness of the so-called regional balance, especially considering the diverse political spectrum within the already divided Cameroon.

For over 41 years, Cameroon has been struggling for democracy amidst a complex electoral landscape. The erosion of democratic principles, internal strife, and manipulation of the ballot box, legitimacy crisis, and questions of inclusivity paint a vivid picture of the challenges faced by the nation.

As the disappointments echo among some Biya loyalists who are moderates, the enthusiasm of the public to participate in the electoral process is dampened, reflecting a growing disillusionment.

In Yaounde the nation’s capital, the essence of democracy seems to be slipping away, replaced by factional strife deep within the ruling party and suppression of dissent.

As the world watches, Cameroon is standing at a critical juncture, where its citizens are slowly but surely calling on the military to take action. The future of the Cameroonian nation is indeed marked by uncertainties and complexities that demand careful navigation.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai