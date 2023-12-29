Genocide of Southern Cameroonians spelling end of Biya regime

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says Yaounde’s killing of innocent Southern Cameroons women and children is slowly but surely spelling the end of the occupying French Cameroun regime.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks during a meeting with his aides on the situation in Ground Zero on Boxing Day as the brutal La Republique war intensifies in the rural areas of Southern Cameroons.

“We of the Ambazonia Interim Government believe that the martyrdom of Southern Cameroons women and children will end the brutal regime in Yaoundé and that in 2024 we will witness the victory of Ambazonia Restoration Forces as well as the elimination of all French Cameroun colonial administrators” Vice President Yerima stated.

Comrade Dabney Yerima also expressed dismay at the support provided by the Southern Cameroons diaspora in Europe and North America, saying the Ambazonians in the West need to step up their game to win the independence battle.

Yerima furthered that the people of Southern Cameroons will continue to stand up for the implementation of justice and the complete independence of their homeland.

91-year old President Biya started the bloody war on Southern Cameroonians seven years ago following a strike by English speaking teachers and lawyers.

Since the start of the war, the Biya regime has killed at least 10,000 Southern Cameroonians and injured several hundred others, and left vast swathes of the North West and South West in ruins.

Yaoundé continue to impose a siege on Southern Cameroons territory by cutting off electricity and the internet.

By Chi Prudence Asong