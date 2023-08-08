GCE Fraud: 693 candidates caught with pre-prepared material, 189 with cell phones

1891 candidates who sat for the 2023 General Certificate of Education Examination have been handed suspensions ranging from 1-3 years and their results canceled for examination malpractices.

State media, CRTV, has reported that the candidates were sanctioned by the GCE board for a series of malpractices.

The report reveals that 693 candidates were caught with pre-prepared material, 994 for collusion, 189 with cell phones, 6 for script substitution, 8 for impersonation, and 1 for violence.

Of the 1891 candidates, 1688 were slammed with a 1-year ban for collusion, violence, and the use of pre-prepared material while 203 others who were found guilty of using cell phones, script substitution, and impersonation, were slammed with a 3-year suspension.

They all also saw their results canceled.

When results were released on July 24, 2023, some schools scored 0% because their candidates were all sanctioned.

The number of malpractices recorded this year has almost doubled as compared to 2022. The number increased from 987 cases last year to 1 891 this year.

Source: Cameroon News Agency