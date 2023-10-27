Garoua: 19 hostages liberated from their captives

Cameroonian troops have rescued 10 people who were held hostage by armed bandits in the North region of the country, several security sources said Thursday.

The rescue mission was carried out by Cameroonian troops during a raid on a bandit camp in the region, according to sources in the region.

“Our brave troops first rescued two hostages and further operations permitted us to rescue eight others who were mainly workers of a local NGO. The operation continues,” a security official in the region who opted to remain anonymous said.

All the rescued were safe and would be examined further before being reunited with their families, the official said.

Armed bandits ambushed and kidnapped roughly 20 people in the Touboro locality of the region Tuesday barely 48 hours after they abducted 30 others in the same locality.

Troops were still searching for the remaining 40 hostages who include students, traditional leaders and businesspersons, according to officials.

Kidnapping for ransom by armed highway robbers is notorious in the region which shares a porous border with the Central African Republic and Chad.

Source: Xinhuanet