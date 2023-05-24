French Cameroun: Two militants killed as army repels Boko Haram

At least two militants of the terror group Boko Haram were killed when they launched offensives against a civilian community and the military in Cameroon’s Far North region, locals and security sources confirmed Monday.

The attack took place late Sunday in the Mozogo locality of the region.

Heavily armed militants attacked the locality on several fronts during the night-long battle but were later repelled by soldiers who killed two of them and dumped the bodies in a public place, a military official in the region said.

“Many of them were injured. Unfortunately, a member of the local vigilante was also killed during the battle. We are pursuing those that escaped with bullet wounds,” said the official who asked not to be named.

Boko Haram has killed more than 2,000 people since it launched offensives in the region in 2004, according to security reports and local non-governmental organizations.

Source: Xinhuanet