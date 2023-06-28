French Cameroun: Two civilians killed in Boko Haram raid in Far North

At least two civilians were killed when militants of the terrorist group Boko Haram raided a civilian community in the Far North Region, security and local sources said Tuesday.

The attack took place at about 1:00 a.m. local time, Tuesday in Tourou Village of the region.

The two victims were attacked in their home while they were sleeping, said a military official in the region who asked not to be named, adding that the militants also stole foodstuffs and property during the raid.

The attack came barely two days after Cameroonian troops killed at least 10 militants who attempted to attack about three military outposts in the region, according to security reports.

Cameroon’s semi-arid Far North Region has been a target of Boko Haram suicide bombings and raids since 2014.

Source: Xinhuanet