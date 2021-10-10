French Cameroun: Two Boko Haram militants, one civilian killed in Far North region

At least two militants of the terror group Boko Haram and a civilian have been killed in raids in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

Government forces ambushed and killed two militants of the group on Saturday in Mozogo, a locality of the region, a military official who opted for anonymity told Xinhua.

The militants had earlier raided the locality Friday night killing a civilian and destroying property, according to witnesses.

The raids came barely three days after the militants attacked Assighassia village of the region killing seven civilians.

Local media reported that the militants launched the attacks after troops targeted their strategic positions in a coordinated offensive killing several terrorists.

Source: Xinhuanet