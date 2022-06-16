French Cameroun: Six killed in Boko Haram raids in Far North region

At least six civilians have been killed in raids carried out by terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

The militants attacked two localities in Darak, a town in the region, by 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“The terrorists also torched about 30 houses, leaving the villagers homeless and devastated. Funerals were held for those killed this morning,” an army official who asked not to be named told Xinhua.

The army is stepping up security measures in the region following incessant attacks on civilians by the terrorists, the official said.

The terror group has raided at least five civilian communities in the region in the last one week, killing at least five people, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet