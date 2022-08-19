French Cameroun: Floods kill one, displace many in Far North region

One person has died and many others lost their homes in floods caused by a continuing downpour in Cameroon’s Far North region, local officials confirmed Thursday.

The floods triggered a landslide in the Mayo-Danay division of the region which killed a 10-year-old child, said Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, the division prefect.

“All the neighborhoods are in the water. The situation is difficult. People are displaced,” Pierre Lirawa, Mayor of Yagoua, chief town of Mayo-Danay told reporters.

Footage broadcast by local media showed villages and towns inundated and vehicles being swept away by the floods.

“People have to be vigilant and collaborate to ease the consequences of the floods,” Ndongo said.

Since mid-July, Cameroon has been experiencing unusual torrential downpours which have caused flooding especially in the Southwest, Littoral, Northwest and Far North regions of the Central African nation, according to residents.

At least five people died in the southwestern part of the country last week after flash floods caused a landslide, according to authorities.

