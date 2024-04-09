French Cameroun: Explosion kills 1 in Far North Region

A member of a self-defense group, also known as a vigilante, was killed Tuesday morning after an improvised explosive device went off in the Far North Region, according to security and local sources.

Members of the vigilante group were on a routine morning patrol in the Tourou locality of the region when they mistakenly stepped on the device, and it exploded, a member of the group who asked not to be named said.

Army officials in the region confirmed the explosion, noting that troops have been deployed to the area to track down the perpetrators of the deadly incident.

Deadly explosions are common in the region, where the terrorist group Boko Haram has been active since 2014.

The Cameroonian government creates several armed self-defense groups in the region to beef up security and provide government forces with vital intelligence.

Source: Xinhuanet