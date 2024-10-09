French Cameroun: Collision leaves 20 dead on Yaoundé-Sangmelima road

A logging truck collided with an intercity passenger bus, a Coaster model operated by Galaxie Voyages, near Kombe on the Yaoundé-Sangmelima road in Cameroon. Witnesses said the accident happened today at the Nnemeyong bend. The bus had left Sangmelima around 7 a.m. heading to Yaoundé.

Local sources reported that at least 19 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage by law enforcement. Several others were injured. There was no official statement about the accident as of publication time.

Source: Sbbc