French Cameroun: Boko Haram raid in Far North claims one life

At least one civilian was killed in an attack by Boko Haram overnight into Friday in Kolofata of Cameroon’s Far North Region, local and security sources said.

The victim was killed as militants of the terror group raided and looted properties of civilians in a remote neighborhood of the locality, said a military official in the region who asked not to be named.

The subdivision of Kolofata, near the group’s base in Nigeria, is regularly targeted by Boko Haram. Despite the assurances of the Cameroonian authorities, the terror group continues to make both civilian and military victims. Far North Region has recorded over 100 Boko Haram attacks in the last three months, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet