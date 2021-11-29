French Cameroun: Boko Haram kills three Cameroon gov’t army soldiers in the Far North

Three Cameroon government army soldiers were killed and several others wounded in separate attacks staged by the Islamic sect Boko Haram in the Far North region bordering the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Sunday.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered from security sources that the Nigerian militants ambushed the Cameroon military convoy in Zelevet locality in the Mayo-Moskota district in Mayo-Tsanaga Division late on Sunday.

A well-placed source deep within the Cameroon army revealed that Lieutenant Djika Koulagna was one of the two soldiers killed following the attack by the terrorist sect.

At press time, we learnt that another Cameroon soldier was killed in an attack on a military camp in Fotokol in the Logone-et-Chari Division.

For more than six years, several localities in the Far North region have been under attack by the Nigerian Islamist sect with support from anti President Biya groups in the Far North region.

According to United Nations, nearly 40,000 people have been killed in 7 years in the Lake Chad Basin and 3 million have fled their homes.

By Rita Akana