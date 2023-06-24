Football: In days, Man Utd will make official £34m-£43m offer to sign 27-year-old Onana

Another day, another story linking Inter Milan goal keeper, Andre Onana, with a move to Manchester United.

If reports in the Italian media are anything to go by then in the coming days, Man Utd will make an official move between £34m-£43m to sign the Serie A star.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Man Utd have ‘decided’ to make a big offer to sign the Cameroonian international in the summer transfer window.

The Italian media source have mentioned that the Red Devils have decided to leave the negotiation table for the renewal of David De Gea.

Now, they are set to strongly bet to hire the services of Onana.

Yesterday, there was a meeting between the representatives of United and the 27-year-old star’s agent. In the discussion, the Old Trafford outfit communicated their decision to make an official offer by the end of the month.

The bid should be between 40 million euros (£34m Man Utd’s will) and 50 million euros (£43m Inter’s request).

GdS claim such an offer could convince the Nerazzurri president to endorse the sale of Onana in the summer transfer window.

After serving the club for twelve years, it seems that David De Gea’s time at Manchester United is finally coming to an end.

Source: The Faithful MUFC