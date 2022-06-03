Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima’s father dies in Bamenda

Vice President Dabney Yerima’s father died on Thursday after falling ill in Bamenda the chief city in the North West, aged 80.

Yerima’s father the late Caleb Tamuh Yerima died after sharing a word of prayer with his family on their chat group, the Ambazonia Interim Government said in a statement.

Family sources at Papa Tamuh Yerima’s hospital bedside hinted Cameroon Concord News that he suffered heart problems.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, who has been on his legs for over five weeks now, will remain in South Africa where other close members of the family will meet him.

“It is with deep regret we can confirm that Caleb Tamuh Yerima died late on Thursday. He passed away shortly after he was rushed to the hospital in Bamenda where he was undergoing treatment,” the IG said in a statement.

Dabney Yerima, who took over as leader of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government from Dr Ikome Sako, said his father had been an inspiration to him.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle