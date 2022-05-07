Federal Republic of Ambazonia: IG warns Biya regime against crossing ‘red lines’

The Ambazonia Interim Government has warned the Biya Francophone regime against crossing red lines at the border counties in Southern Cameroons, as the Cameroon government Francophone dominated military forces and Ambazonia fighters continue to clash in the five year old conflict.

“Ambazonian security forces have called for the release of more 75 Ambazonian citizens who have been in the dungeons of the Yaoundé government for years, including Nfor Ngala and President Julius Ayuk Tabe. The arrest and detention of Senator Mundi is not going to be the last. She is the most senior pro Yaounde official who is being detained in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia” the Ambazonia Interim Government said in a statement.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added that Ambazonia Interim Government and other resistance groups, in addition to the entire Ambazonian nation, are ready to make tremendous sacrifices for the complete independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima also warned French Cameroun authorities against continued deployment of Francophone army soldiers to Southern Cameroons, emphasizing that all Yaounde’s security measures will be null and void in case the practice persists.

By Fon Lawrence