Federal Republic of Ambazonia: IG seeks to peacefully settle borders with La Republique du Cameroun

The exiled leader of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says he would prefer to resolve questions about border demarcation with Biya and French Cameroun peacefully.

Vice President Dabney Yerima told Cameroon Concord News on Tuesday that he favours dialogue between the two Cameroons but reserved the right to strengthen Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards providing security in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima said the situation in the long-running conflict in Southern Cameroons had become critical, and the pro-independence forces in Ground Zero were winning with support from the diaspora. Dabney Yerima accused the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun of staging provocations and causing civilian casualties in the Ambazonia homeland.

Yerima noted that the Ambazonia Interim Government authorized the use of explosives which began late last year to enable Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards to focus on defending Southern Cameroons towns and villages.

“With the dust now settled, Southern Cameroonians can see clearly who their true leaders are. Mobilization is growing and God willing, we as a people will get to Buea” Vice President Yerima added.

Southern Cameroons revolutionary leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe proclaimed the independence of British Southern Cameroons five years ago, recognizing the South West and North West regions as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

French Cameroun under the 89-year-old Paul Biya rejected the move and started an invasion of Southern Cameroons in 2017.

Both the Ambazonia Restoration Forces and troops loyal to the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé have been accused of atrocities in the fighting, which according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) has killed more than 6 000 people.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai