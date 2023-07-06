FECAFOOT:  Vice president resigns

Vice president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) Henry Njalla Quan II on Tuesday resigned from his position after close to two years of service.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life. After hours of soul searching and deep thoughts, I have made a hard but natural decision to resign from FECAFOOT and withdraw entirely from all football related activities,” Quan II said in a Facebook post announcing his resignation.

Earlier, in a letter of resignation addressed to FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o Fils, Quan II said he was aware that a “machine has been programmed to run against me”.

Last week, FECAFOOT executives suspended Quan II “temporarily” after he granted numerous media interviews denouncing “mafia”, “corruption” and “scandals” rocking the football governing body.

Until his resignation, Quan II was also president of the Marketing, Media and Promotion Committee of FECAFOOT.

FECAFOOT is yet to officially respond to the resignation.

Source: Xinhuanet